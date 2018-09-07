St. Louis Park

Built in 1946, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,801 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, fireplace, hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, porch and three-car detached garage. Listed by Lee Arntz, Re/Max Results, 612-309-9845.

Minneapolis

Built in 1950, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house located in the Armatage neighborhood has 2,350 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen, full basement, screen porch, deck and two-car detached garage. Listed by Neal Anderson, Counselor Realty, 612-865-5955.

Farmington

Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,829 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, Silestone kitchen countertops, full finished walkout basement, patio, porch, deck and shed. Listed by Diane Hawkins, Keller Williams Premier Realty South Suburban, 651-226-7994.

Farmington Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,829 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, Silestone kitchen countertops, full finished walkout basement, patio, porch, deck and shed. Listed by Diane Hawkins, Keller Williams Premier Realty South Suburban, 651-226-7994.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 5

Photos provided by Lee Arntz/Neal Anderson/Diane Hawkins