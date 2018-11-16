Belle Plaine

Built in 2018, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,451 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, full walkout basement and porch. Listed by Nathan Chaika, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate All Seasons, 612-210-6409.

St. Paul

Built in 1931, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Highland Park neighborhood has 1,830 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, three-season porch, full, partially finished basement and two-car tuckunder garage. Listed by Joe Weinzetl, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-772-7898.

Inver Grove Heights

Built in 1997, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 3,304 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Tim Sheetz, Re/Max Results, 651-578-2277.

Note: Listings active as of Nov. 14.

Photos provided by Nathan Chaika/Joe Weinzetl/Tim Sheetz