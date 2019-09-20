Ramsey

Built in 1997, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,600 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck and patio. Listed by Stacy Kelly, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-227-9816.

St. Paul

Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Highland neighborhood has 1,318 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, skylight, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, partially finished basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tyler Buchanan, Redfin Corp., 612-260-5583.

Somerset, Wis.

Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 3,220 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, partial basement, deck, two-car attached garage and pole building on 10 acres. Listed by Amy McCune, Property Executives Realty, 1-715-220-3000.

St. Paul Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Highland neighborhood has 1,318 square feet and features an upper level bedroom, skylight, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless steel ktichen appliances and granite countertops, partially-finished basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tyler Buchanan, Redfin Corp., 612-260-5583.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 18. Photos provided by Stacy Kelly/Tyler Buchanan/Amy McCune