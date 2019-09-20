Ramsey
Built in 1997, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,600 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck and patio. Listed by Stacy Kelly, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-227-9816.
St. Paul
Built in 1940, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Highland neighborhood has 1,318 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, skylight, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances and granite countertops, partially finished basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tyler Buchanan, Redfin Corp., 612-260-5583.
Somerset, Wis.
Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 3,220 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, partial basement, deck, two-car attached garage and pole building on 10 acres. Listed by Amy McCune, Property Executives Realty, 1-715-220-3000.
