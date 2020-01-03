Prior Lake

Built in 1914, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,700 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, dining room, hardwood floors and built-ins, walk-in pantry, unfinished basement, two-car detached garage and barn on a 10-acre lot. Listed by Debi Howlett, Edina Realty, 651-263-2257.

Minneapolis

Built in 1952, this three-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Kenny neighborhood has 1,770 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, formal dining room, three-season porch, full partially finished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Erik Wood, Edina Realty, 612-708-6743.

West St. Paul

Built in 1974, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,096 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Mary Braith, Kubes Realty, 651-208-9315.

Note: Listings active as of Dec. 31.

Photos provided by Nina Nelson/ Spacecrafting/ Mary Braith