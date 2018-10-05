Orono

Built in 1920, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,000 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, screened porch, partial basement, deck, patio and two-car detached garage. Dave Gilmore, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-750-8411.

St. Paul

Built in 1916, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 2,018 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, full basement, sauna, deck, porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Becky Thompson, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 952-476-7600.

East Bethel

Built in 2000, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,739 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full finished walkout basement, deck, porch and three-car attached garage on a 2.8-acre lot. Listed by Scott Manning, Realty Group, 612-290-6031.

