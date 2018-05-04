Nowthen

Built in 2003, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,864 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement, patio, deck, fenced yard, four-car attached and two-car detached garages. Listed by Michael Hunstad, Counselor Realty, 612-840-1224.

St. Paul

Built in 1920, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,566 square feet and features a fireplace, granite kitchen countertops, sunroom, full finished basement, porch, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Don Maietta, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 612-940-9000.

Eagan

Built in 1974, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has 2,684 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, two fireplaces, formal dining room, stainless-steel appliances, finished walkout basement and shed. Listed by Nick Mitchell, Keller Williams Preferred Realty, 612-877-1273.

Note: Listings active as of May 3.

