Coon Rapids

Built in 1985, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom house has 2,615 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and lower levels, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, patio, hot tub and in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Marie Cook, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 651-900-3850.

St. Paul

Built in 1975, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 2,644 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, and insulated two-car attached garage. Listed by Bill Burg, Edina Realty, 612-414-7878.

Shoreview

Built in 1968, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,180 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, finished basement and patio. Listed by Todd Kussman, Edina Realty, 612-402-6778.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 21.