Maple Plain

Built in 1982, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,260 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, fireplace, unfinished lower level and deck. Listed by Lori Koller, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 952-994-1139.

St. Paul

Built in 1930, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Highland neighborhood has 1,426 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement and porch. Listed by Deborah Kaehler, J.H. Callahan & Associates, 651-455-8858.

Maplewood

Built in 1954, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 2,223 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, three-season porch, full finished basement and fenced yard. Listed by Chue Chang, Empire Realty, 651-442-5417.

Note: Listings active as of June 5.

Photos provided by Lori Koller/Deborah Kaehler/Chue Chang