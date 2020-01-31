Minneapolis

Built in 1948, this four-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Armatage neighborhood has 1,157 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, fireplace, hardwood floors, finished basement and two-car detached garage with walk-up storage. Listed by Cynthia Reit-Erickson, NextHome Horizons, 612-990-9593.

Jordan

Built in 1988, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,893 square feet and features two bedrooms on each level, new furnace, updated kitchen countertops and backsplash, full basement, deck and fenced yard. Listed by Yvonne Perkins, Edina Realty, 612-709-1555.

Lexington

Built in 1987, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,892 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, newer furnace and air-conditioner, full finished basement, deck and two-car heated and insulated attached garage. Listed by Nicole Hoverson, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 763-772-4939.

Note: Listings active as of Jan. 29.

Photos provided by Yvonne Perkins/Cynthia Reit-Erickson/Nicole Hoverson