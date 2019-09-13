Minnetonka

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,342 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full finished basement, patio and deck. Listed by Kim Anderson, 952-215-7486, and Cody Malone, 952-452-1937, Edina Realty.

Minneapolis

Built in 1909, this four-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood has 1,991 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, open stairway with spindles, formal dining room, walk-in pantry, hardwood floors, sunroom, porch and full basement. Listed by Steven Hong, Re/Max Results, 612-990-9009.

New Brighton

Built in 1965, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,928 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen, partially finished walkout basement, deck, fenced yard and two-car attached garage with workshop. Listed by Diann Buirge, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-300-7292.

Note: Listings active as of Sept. 11. Photos provided by Kim Anderson/Cody Malone/Steven Hong/Diann Buirge