Richfield

Built in 1949, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,473 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, new air conditioning, a full finished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Katie House, Generations Real Estate Group, 612-816-9945.

St. Paul

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Highland neighborhood has 1,489 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage on a cul-de-sac. Listed by Victoria Simmonds, Edina Realty, 612-701-8093.

White Bear Lake

Built in 1960, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,660 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, newer windows and central air conditioning, hardwood floors, full basement that's partly finished, screened porch and covered porch. Listed by Nanci Johnson, 715-377-6801, and Ryan L. Johnson, 715-781-0091, Edina Realty.

St. Paul Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Highland neighborhood has 1,489 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, newer kitchen appliances, full finished basement, patio, fenced yard and one-car detached garage on a cul-de-sac. Listed by Victoria Simmonds, Edina Realty, 612-701-8093.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 15

Photos provided by Spacecrafting/Victoria Simmonds/Nanci Johnson/Ryan Johnson