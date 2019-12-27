Anoka

Built in 1937, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,866 square feet and features three bedrooms and a second kitchen on the upper level, hardwood floors, four-season porch, full partially finished basement with two storage rooms, patio, fenced yard, attached and two-car detached garages. Listed by Douglas Thurston, Realty Group Inc., 763-432-7640.

St. Paul

Built in 1957, this three-bedroom and one-bath house located in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,266 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, galley-style kitchen with breakfast bar, full basement, patio and two-car detached garage. Listed by Rae Jean Malone, Keller Williams, Premier Realty, 651-308-3953.

Stillwater

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,304 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, balcony, coved ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full unfinished basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Cheryl Larson, Coldwell Banker Burnet, 651-270-0213.

Note: Listings active as of Dec. 24.

Photos provided by Douglas Thurston/ Rae Jean Malone/ Erik Mickelsen, Mediagraphy