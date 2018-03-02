Richfield

Built in 1949, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,351 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, remodeled kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full partially finished basement, deck, patio and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Michael Sundby, Edina Realty, 763-213-4349.

St. Paul

Built in 1965, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Battle Creek neighborhood has 1,728 square feet and features three bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops and one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Mai Kai Miller, Realty Group Inc., 651-468-6963.

West St. Paul

Built in 1955, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,037 square feet and features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck, fenced yard and one-car attached garage. Listed by Nick Correll, Keller Williams Integrity Northwest, 763-670-4621.

Note: Listings active as of Feb. 28

Photos provided by Michael Sundby/Mai Kai Miller/Kara Holan