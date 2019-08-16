New Hope

Built in 1955, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom house has 1,273 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and upper levels, loft, balcony, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full unfinished basement, patio fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Joey Clark, Re/Max Results, 612-695-0149.

Minneapolis

Built in 1939, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in the Cleveland neighborhood has 1,716 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, coved ceilings, two fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, full finished basement, deck, porch and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tom Dunn, Lakes Sotheby’s International Realty, 952-641-3961.

North St. Paul

Built in 1928, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom house has 1,280 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, formal dining rooms, hardwood floors, coved moldings, full basement, three-season porch, greenhouse, shed and two-car detached garage on a double lot. Listed by Mathias Baden, 612-327-1748, and Karen Baden, 651-210-7826, Edina Realty.

Note: Listings active as of Aug. 14.

Photos provided by Joey Clark/Archi-Pix Real Estate Photography/Alison Lea Photography