Chaska

Built in 1886, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,184 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, eat-in kitchen, foyer and one-car detached garage. Listed by Ken Haasken, Chestnut Realty, 612-414-3505.

Minneapolis

Built in 1919, this three-bedroom, one-bath home located in the McKinley neighborhood has 1,371 square feet and features three bedrooms and a balcony on upper level, hardwood floors, built-ins, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Lenny Frolov, Resource Realty Group, 612-242-9073.

St. Paul

Built in 1918, this two-bedroom, one-bath house located in the Greater East Side neighborhood has 844 square feet and features two bedrooms on one level, hardwood floors, full basement, porch, fenced yard and one-car detached garage, Listed by Anthony Cardinal, Realty Group Inc.-Apple Valley, 763-232-3827.

Note: Listings active as of Nov. 13

Photos provided by Ken Haasken/Lenny Frolov/Anthony Cardinal