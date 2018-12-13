WASHINGTON — A group of Minnesota home-care providers on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Minnesota law that makes a union the bargaining agent for home-care providers who receive public aid.

Lead plaintiff Teri Bierman and seven others claim that a 2013 Minnesota law that makes the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) their official representatives violates their First Amendment right of free association. The plaintiffs, who oppose union affiliation, want the law ruled unconstitutional.

A district court and a federal appeals court have ruled against Bierman and her fellow plaintiffs, who all care for disabled children and receive state funds to help them do so.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation is providing the plaintiffs with free legal help.