Hom Furniture plans to develop its eighth location in the Twin Cities in Brooklyn Center. The new store will take over a former stand-alone Kohl's at 2501 County Rd. 10 and is expected to open in the 4th quarter.

"Being our newest location, this store will be our most innovative design and include all of our brands from Sleep Express, Bargain Shop, Seasonal Concepts Patio, Hom Floors, and our other galleries," said Rod Johansen, president and chief executive.

The remodeled structure will include more exterior windows to brighten the space. It will also include "digital customer interaction centers" which allow customers in the store to relax, check out Hom's website, and charge personal devices. The mattress department will offer mainstream brands and bed-in-box brands too. "We'll have a comparison chart that gives prices and compares features of each mattress," said Johansen. Besides having Casper, Leesa, Purple, Tuft & Needle and Saatva mattresses to lie down on in the store, the Sleep Express department also carries Hom's private label bed-in-box brands such as Bedgear and Thomas Cole Designs.

The new store will use 87,500 square feet of the building's 100,000 square feet. Bank of America is expected to fill another 12,500 with the possibility that a restaurant or coffee shop may take up the remaining space.

Hom has 16 locations in five states. In the Twin Cities it has stores in Bloomington, Coon Rapids, Lakeville, Little Canada, Plymouth, Rogers and Woodbury.