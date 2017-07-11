Bloomington-based Holiday Stationstores Inc. will be sold to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Laval, Quebec, in a deal announced Monday.

The sale price was not disclosed. Couche-Tard’s agreement with Holiday Cos. includes all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holiday Stationstores and certain affiliated companies.

The assets include more than 500 company-operated and franchised store locations, a food commissary and a fuel terminal.

Founded by the Erickson family in 1928, Holiday has 522 stores — 374 operated by Holiday and 148 by franchisees — in 10 states and has 5,963 employees. It owns and operates a fuel terminal in Newport, Minn., that supplies one-third of the stations.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Couche-Tard’s 2018 fiscal year.

