Bloomington-based Holiday Stationstores Inc. will be sold to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Laval, Quebec, in a deal announced Monday.
The sale price was not disclosed. Couche-Tard’s agreement with Holiday Cos. includes all of the issued and outstanding shares of Holiday Stationstores and certain affiliated companies.
The assets include more than 500 company-operated and franchised store locations, a food commissary and a fuel terminal.
Founded by the Erickson family in 1928, Holiday has 522 stores — 374 operated by Holiday and 148 by franchisees — in 10 states and has 5,963 employees. It owns and operates a fuel terminal in Newport, Minn., that supplies one-third of the stations.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Couche-Tard’s 2018 fiscal year.
Staff reports
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.