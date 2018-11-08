Arts

Today • ROSEVILLE SKATING CENTER: Peggy’s Holiday Boutique. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville. 612-419-7037.

Ends Dec. 22 • MINNETONKA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Show and sale. 2240 North Shore Dr., Orono. 952-473-7361.

Ends Dec. 24 • TEXTILE CENTER: Gallery shop. 3000 University Av. SE., Mpls. 612-436-0464.

Ends Jan. 12 • AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: “Handmade Holidays.” Decorated rooms. $8-$12. 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Thu.-Dec. 28 • EDINA ART CENTER: Gift gallery. 4701 W. 64th St., Edina. 952-903-5780.

Fri.-Sat. • MINNESOTA WALDORF SCHOOL: Fair and artisan marketplace. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. 70 E. County Rd. B, Maplewood. 651-487-6700.

Sat. • GRAIN BELT BREWERY: Minneapolis Craft’za. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 79 13th Av. NE., Mpls. craftstravaganza.com.

Sat. • MIDTOWN GLOBAL MARKET: Green gifts fair. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. fair.doitgreen.org.

Nov. 18-Dec. 30 • NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: Exhibition and sale. 2424 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. 612-339-8007.

Nov. 23-Jan. 6 • AZ GALLERY: Gift show. 308 Prince St., St. Paul. 651-224-3757.

Nov. 24-Dec. 30 • MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: “Winterlights at the Purcell-Cutts House.” The Prairie School home is decorated in period holiday fashion. Free-$5. Purcell-Cutts House, 2328 Lake Place, Mpls. 612-870-3000.

Dec. 1 • RAMSEY JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: “Art at Ramsey.” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1. 1700 Summit Av., St. Paul.

Dec. 1-2 • ROSEVILLE CITY HALL: Craft fair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 2. 2660 Civic Center Dr., Roseville. holidaycraftfair.com.

Dec. 2-22 • BANFILL-LOCKE CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Gift mArt. 6666 East River Rd., Fridley. 763-574-1850.

Dec. 5-19 • BLOOMINGTON CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Gifts in the Gallery. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington. 952-563-8575.

Classical music

ORCHESTRAL

Dec. 1 • MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Gregory Porter sings famous Nat King Cole songs. 8 p.m. $31-$100. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 2 • DAKOTA VALLEY SYMPHONY AND CHORUS: 2 p.m. $15-$20. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 2 • MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ORCHESTRA: 3 p.m. Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Robert St., West St. Paul.

Dec. 2-9 • GREATER TWIN CITIES YOUTH SYMPHONIES: Sinfonia West and Philharmonic. 3 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 840 E. 6th St., St. Paul; Sinfonia East and Concertino. 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av., Roseville. 651-602-6800.

Dec. 5-8 • MINNESOTA SINFONIA: 7 p.m. Dec. 5, Metropolitan State University, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. Free. 612-871-1701.

Dec. 6-9 • HOSANNA! CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 3:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 9. $25. Hosanna Lutheran Church Lakeville, 9600 W. 163rd St., Lakeville. 1-877-564-9588.

Dec. 8-9 • MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio.” 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 2 p.m. Dec. 9. $26-$97. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 8-9 • LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Mary’s Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Dec. 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Corcoran. $20-$25. 651-321-2214.

Dec. 9 • CIVIC ORCHESTRA OF MINNEAPOLIS: 3 p.m. Free. Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd., Edina.

Dec. 9-16 • ST. CROIX VALLEY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: 4 p.m. Dec. 9, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley; 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater. $10.

Dec. 13-16 • ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Bach’s “Brandenburg” Concertos. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Av. S., Mpls.; 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. $12-$50. 651-291-1144.

Dec. 14-20 • MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: “Home for the Holidays.” 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 16; 11 a.m. Dec. 20. $30-$70. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 15-16 • EAST METRO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: Holiday favorites singalong. 7 p.m. Dec. 15, “A Nutcracker Christmas.” 2 p.m. Dec. 16. East Ridge High School, 4200 Pioneer Dr., Woodbury.

Dec. 20-23 • ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Handel’s “Messiah.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20; 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 8 p.m. Dec. 22; 2 p.m. Dec. 23, Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. $12-$50. 651-291-1144.

Dec. 31 • MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts a New Year’s celebration concert. 8:30 p.m. $50-$136. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

CHAMBER

Dec. 1-2 • FLYING FORMS: “A Baroque Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2. $15-$20. The Baroque Room, 275 E. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-705-6772.

VOCAL/CHORAL

Fri.-Sat. • EDINA CHORALE: 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 3 p.m. Sat. $10-$15. Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Rd., Edina.

Dec. 1 • CITY OF LAKES CHORUS: 3 p.m. Messiah United Methodist Church, 17805 County Rd. 6, Plymouth.

Dec. 1-2 • PHIPPS FESTIVAL CHORUS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2. $23. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson, Wis. 1-715-386-8409.

Dec. 1-2 • ST. PAUL VOCAL FORUM: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls.; 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St., St. Paul. Free.

Dec. 1-9 • THE SINGERS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Dec. 9. $22-$36. Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Mpls. 651-917-1948.

Dec. 1-9 • VOCALESSENCE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Rd., Apple Valley; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av., Roseville; 4 p.m. Dec. 8-9, Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $20-$40. 612-547-1451.

Dec. 7-8 • NATIONAL LUTHERAN CHOIR: 4:30 & 8 p.m. Dec. 7; 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $30-$33. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-722-2301.

Dec. 7-9 • TWIN CITIES GAY MEN’S CHORUS: 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8; 2 p.m. Dec. 9. $25-$48. Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls. 612-624-2345.

Dec. 7-9 • VALLEY CHAMBER CHORALE: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; 4 & 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 3 p.m. Dec. 9. $30-$47.50. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 N. Pine St., Stillwater. 651-430-0124.

Dec. 8 • LUCIA CELEBRATIONS: 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. $15-$20. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Dec. 8 • VOCALESSENCE: “Star of Wonder Reimagined.” 9:30 & 11 a.m. Free-$15. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-547-1451.

Dec. 8-9 • KANTOREI: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 7217 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park; 4 p.m. Dec. 9, St. Mary’s Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul. $15-$25. 612-217-4647.

Dec. 8-16 • EXULTATE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Dec. 9, First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Av. NE., Columbia Heights; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 324 S. Prior Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church, 5011 31st Av. S., Mpls. $5-$30. 651-707-0727.

Dec. 9 • ANGELICA CANTANTI: 6 p.m. $10. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 952-563-8572.

Dec. 13-23 • CANTUS: 11 a.m. Dec. 13, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 12th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Fridley District Auditorium, 6000 W. Moore Lake Dr., Fridley; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley; 11 a.m. Dec. 17, Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, St. Bartholomew Catholic Faith Community, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20, Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater; 2 p.m. Dec. 23, Hamline Church United Methodist, 1514 Englewood Av., St. Paul. $10-$40. 612-435-0055.

Dec. 14 • ST. MARY’S CATHEDRAL CHOIR: “Russian Christmas.” 7 p.m. $15-$20. Museum of Russian Art, 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls. 612-821-9045.

Dec. 14 • MINNETONKA CHORAL SOCIETY: 7:30 p.m. $18. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior. 952-476-1922.

Dec. 14-15 • BLOOMINGTON CHORALE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 4 p.m. Dec. 15. $12-$16. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. 952-563-8582.

Dec. 14-15 • MINNESOTA CHORALE AND BORDER CROSSING: Bilingual “Messiah” performance. 8 p.m. Dec. 14, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 401 Concord St., St. Paul; 8 p.m. Dec. 15, Church of the Ascension, 1723 Bryant Av. N., Mpls. $10-$20. 612-333-4866.

Dec. 14-16 • FROM AGE TO AGE: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Advent Lutheran Church, 9475 Jefferson Hwy., Maple Grove; 4 p.m. Dec. 16, St. Croix Lutheran Academy, 1200 Oakdale Av., West St. Paul.

Dec. 16 • MINNESOTA CHORALE: “Messiah” singalong. 6:30 p.m. Free. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls. 612-333-4866.

Dec. 20 • SCHUBERT CLUB’S COURTROOM CONCERT: Seasonal songs by Minnesota Composers. Noon. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. 651-292-3268.

Dec. 20-22 • A THREE TENORS CHRISTMAS: Nathan Bird, Aaron Humble and David Walton. 8:15 p.m. Dec. 20-21; 1 p.m. Dec. 22. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 21-23 • ROSE ENSEMBLE: 8 p.m. Dec. 21, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 324 S. Prior Av., St. Paul; 8 p.m. Dec. 22, Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 3 p.m. Dec. 23, Church of the Holy Cross, 1621 University Av. NE., Mpls. $15-$38. 651-225-4340.

Dec. 22-23 • MAGNUM CHORUM: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Dec. 23, Church of the Holy Family, 5900 W. Lake St., St. Louis Park. $5-$25. 1-800-838-3006.

OPERA

Ends Nov. 18 • MINNESOTA OPERA: Composer Kevin Puts and librettist Mark Campbell’s “Silent Night.” 2 p.m. today, next Sun.; 7:30 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat. $25-$215. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. 612-333-6669.

POPS

Dec. 8 • SHOREVIEW NORTHERN LIGHTS VARIETY BAND: “A Musical Blizzard.” 7 p.m. $13. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. 651-638-6333.

OTHER

Dec. 1-2 • TUBACHRISTMAS: 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Skinner Memorial Chapel, 1 N. College St., Northfield; 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Central Presbyterian Church St. Paul, 500 Cedar St., St. Paul. Free.

Dec. 1-9 • LAKE WOBEGON BRASS BAND: 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Eden Prairie United Methodist Church, 15050 Scenic Heights Road, Eden Prairie; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 2 p.m. Dec. 9, Coon Rapids Performing Arts Center, Anoka-Ramsey Community College, 11200 NW. Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids. Free-$10.

Dec. 2-9 • INVER HILLS COMMUNITY BAND: 4 p.m. Dec. 2, St. Patrick’s Church, 3535 E. 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights; 4 p.m. Dec. 9, Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Av. S., Eagan.

Dec. 7 • MARY BETH CARLSON: 7 p.m. $19. St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. 952-934-2319.

Dec. 8 • LAKEVILLE AREA COMMUNITY BAND: 2 & 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

Dec. 8-9 • BACH SOCIETY OF MINNESOTA: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Mary’s Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Dec. 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road 101, Corcoran. $20-$25. 612-440-6219.

Dec. 8-9 • CHRISTMAS AT WOODDALE: 8 p.m. Dec. 8; 2:30 & 5 p.m. Dec. 9. $13-$15. Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie. 952-944-6300.

Dec. 9 • ROSEMOUNT COMMUNITY BAND: 2 p.m. Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Dec. 9 • PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND: 4 p.m. Wayzata High School, 4955 N. Peony Lane, Plymouth.

Dec. 9-17 • COPPER STREET BRASS: 3 p.m. Dec. 9, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 W. 3rd St., Northfield; 11 a.m. Dec. 13; 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Path of Grace United Methodist Church, 759 E. County Road B, Maplewood; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3930 Rahn Road, Eagan. $10-$25. 763-307-3452.

Dec. 16 • HOPKINS WESTWIND CONCERT BAND: 3 p.m. Free. Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Hwy. 7, Hopkins.

Dec. 16 • MINNESOTA SYMPHONIC WINDS: 3 p.m. Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Road, Edina.

Dec. 16 • MEDALIST CONCERT BAND: 4 & 7 p.m. $17-$19. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. 952-563-8575.

Dec. 18 • CALHOUN-ISLES COMMUNITY BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Justice Page Middle School, 1 W. 49th St., Mpls.

Dec. 21 • GEORGE WINSTON: 8 p.m. $30-$60. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

COLLEGE

Nov. 29-Dec. 1 • BETHEL UNIVERSITY: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $15-$23. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. 651-638-6333.

Nov. 29-Dec. 2 • ST. OLAF CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1; 3 p.m. Dec. 2. $35. Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Av., Northfield. 1-507-786-3811.

Dec. 1 • COLLEGE OF ST. BENEDICT AND ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY: 8 p.m. $15-$20. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-320-363-5777.

Dec. 1-6 • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CHORAL CONCERTS: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls.; “Lessons and Carols.” 8 p.m. Dec. 6. Free. St. Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Mpls.

Dec. 2 • UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS: 4 & 7:30 p.m. $17.50. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 6 • CONCORDIA COLLEGE: 6 & 8:30 p.m. $25.50-$34.50. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 7-9 • CHRISTMAS AT NORTHWESTERN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-8; 4 p.m. Dec. 9. $15-$18. Knight Hall, University of Northwestern, 3003 N. Snelling Av., Roseville. 651-631-5151.

Dec. 7-9 • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7; 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8; 3 p.m. Dec. 9. $12-$15. Buetow Music Auditorium, 300 N. Hamline Av., St. Paul. 612-343-3390.

POPS

Dec. 9 • SHOREVIEW NORTHERN LIGHTS VARIETY BAND: With the Minnesota Boychoir. 7 p.m. $13. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. 651-638-6333.

OTHER

Dec. 1-3 • LAKE WOBEGON BRASS BAND: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Colonial Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Eden Prairie United Methodist Church, 15050 Scenic Heights Rd.; 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Anoka-Ramsey Community College Performing Arts Center, 11200 NW. Mississippi Blvd., Coon Rapids. Free-$10.

Dec. 2-3 • TUBACHRISTMAS: 3 p.m. Dec. 2, Skinner Memorial Chapel, 1 N. College St., Northfield; 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Central Presbyterian Church St. Paul, 500 Cedar St., St. Paul.

Dec. 2 • CHORUS Ã LA CARTE, MINNETONKA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND YOUTH CHOIR: 6:30 p.m. Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. 952-401-5954.

Dec. 3-10 • INVER HILLS COMMUNITY BAND: Christmas concert. 4 p.m. Dec. 3, St. Patrick’s Church, 3535 E. 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights; 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Av. S., Eagan.

Dec. 7 • LINDSEY STIRLING: “Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour.” 8 p.m. $37.50-$274. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 9 • MUSIC ASSOCIATION OF MINNETONKA: “Messiah.” Free with arboretum admission. 2:30 p.m. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. 952-401-5954.

Dec. 9 • ROSEMOUNT COMMUNITY BAND: 4 p.m. Free. Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

Dec. 9 • BACH SOCIETY OF MINNESOTA: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. 7:30 p.m. $5-$25. St. Mary’s Chapel, St. Paul Seminary, 2260 Summit Av., St. Paul. 612-440-6219.

Dec. 9-10 • CHRISTMAS AT WOODDALE: 8 p.m. Dec. 9; 2:30 & 5 p.m. Dec. 10. $13-$15. Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Rd., Eden Prairie. 952-944-6300.

Dec. 10 • HOPKINS WESTWIND CONCERT BAND: 3 p.m. Free. Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 Hwy. 7, Hopkins.

Dec. 10 • MINNESOTA SYMPHONIC WINDS: 3 p.m. Edina High School, 6754 Valley View Rd., Edina.

Dec. 10 • GREATER TWIN CITIES YOUTH SYMPHONIES: Sinfonia and concertino. 4 p.m. Free. Roseville Lutheran Church, 1215 W. Roselawn Av. 651-602-6800.

Dec. 10 • PLYMOUTH CONCERT BAND: 4 p.m. Wayzata High School, 4955 N. Peony Lane, Plymouth. 763-745-6908.

Dec. 14-17 • COPPER STREET BRASS: 11 a.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 16, Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Av., Mpls.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, Arlington Hills United Methodist Church, 759 E. County Road B, Maplewood; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 3930 Rahn Rd., Eagan. $10-$20. 612-722-3667.

Dec. 17 • MEDALIST CONCERT BAND: 4 p.m. $17-$19. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd. 952-563-8575.

Dec. 17 • STEVEN C. ANDERSON: With members of the Minnesota Orchestra. 8 p.m. $40. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525.

Dec. 19 • CALHOUN-ISLES COMMUNITY BAND: 7 p.m. Free. Jefferson Elementary School, 1200 W. 26th St., Mpls.

Dec. 22 • GEORGE WINSTON: 8 p.m. $30-$60. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

COLLEGE

Nov. 30-Dec. 2 • BETHEL UNIVERSITY FESTIVAL OF CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $15-$23. Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, 3900 Bethel Dr., Arden Hills. 651-638-6333.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 • ST. OLAF CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 2; 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Skoglund Center Auditorium, St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Av., Northfield. 1-507-786-2222.

Dec. 1-3 • CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 3 p.m. Dec. 3. $12-$15. Buetow Music Auditorium, 1282 Concordia Av., St. Paul. 612-343-3390.

Dec. 2 • U CAMPUS SINGERS AND MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CHORUSES: 7:30 p.m. Free. Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Dec. 2 • COLLEGE OF ST. BENEDICT AND ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY: 8 p.m. $15-$20. Basilica of St. Mary, 17th St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-320-363-5777.

Dec. 3 • UNIVERSITY OF ST. THOMAS: 4 & 7:30 p.m. $17.50. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 7 • CONCORDIA COLLEGE: 6 & 8:30 p.m. $23-$32. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 8-10 • CHRISTMAS AT NORTHWESTERN: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-9; 4 p.m. Dec. 10. $12-$18. Knight Hall, University of Northwestern, 3003 N. Snelling Av., Roseville. 651-631-5151.

Dec. 13 • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TROMBONE CHOIR: Noon. Ferguson Hall, 2106 S. 4th St., Mpls.

Pop music

POP/ROCK

Fri. • BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Christmas Rocks Tour with Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones. 8 p.m. $53.50-$89. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Nov. 23 • DONNY AND MARIE: 8 p.m. $74-$104. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Nov. 25-Dec. 20 • ERIN LIVINGSTON: “Songs of the Season.” 2 p.m. Nov. 25; 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 20; 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and 18. $28. Plymouth Playhouse, 2705 N. Annapolis Lane, Plymouth. 763-553-1600.

Nov. 28 • BRIAN WILSON: With Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, 7:30 p.m. $63-$129. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Nov. 29 • JD MCPHERSON: 8 p.m. $22-$25. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-8388.

Nov. 30 • LINDA EDER: 7:30 p.m. $29.50-$49.50. Verizon Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato. 507-389-3000.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 9 • LORIE LINE: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $54-$59. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685; 3 p.m. Dec. 9. $54-$59. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-290-1221.

Dec. 1 • KERI NOBLE: 8 p.m. $85. 318 Cafe, 318 Water St., Excelsior. 952-401-7902.

Dec. 2 • BRYAN WHITE: 7 p.m. $25-$30. Aster Cafe, 125 SE. Main St., Mpls. 612-379-3138.

Dec. 2 • TRAILER TRASH’S TRASHY LITTLE FAMILY XMAS SHOW: Noon. $5-$10. Minneapolis Eagles Club, 2507 E. 25th St., Mpls. 612-729-4469.

Dec. 3 • JINGLE BALL: With the Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter. 7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 7 • DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY CHRISTMAS: With Sunny Sweeney, Brennen Leigh and Ward Davis. 9:30 p.m. $20-$100. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-6425.

Dec. 7-8 • THE NEW STANDARDS: 8 p.m. Dec. 7; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 8. $25-$110. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 9 • MELISSA ETHERIDGE: 8 p.m. $66-$89. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 10 and 23 • MICK STERLING: 7 p.m. Dec. 10. $20-$25. Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010; 7 p.m. Dec. 23. $7. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 11 • TONIC SOL-FA: 7:30 p.m. $39. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 11 • DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS HOLIDAY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. $26-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 12 & 15 • HOLY ROCKA ROLLAZ: ’50s Christmas songs. 2 p.m. Dec. 12. $28; 2 p.m. Dec. 15. $29-$31. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 13 • THE TENORS: 8 p.m. $25-$55. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 13 and 16 • ANTHONY SHORE’S CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13. $29-$33. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199; 7 p.m. Dec. 16. $25-$35. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-3030.

Dec. 14 • MANHEIM STEAMROLLER: 8 p.m. $48.50-$68.50. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 14 • CHURCH OF CASH: “Cash at Christmas.” 2 & 8 p.m. $26-$30. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Dec. 14, 21-22 • TRAILER TRASH’S TRASHY LITTLE XMAS SHOW: 6 p.m. Dec. 14. $20-$25. Wilebski’s, 1638 Rice St., St. Paul. 651-331-0929; 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21. $22-$25. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul. 651-647-0486; 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22. $20-$25. Lee’s Liquor Lounge, 101 Glenwood Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-9491.

Dec. 14-16 • THE BLENDERS: 8 p.m. Dec. 14-15; 2 p.m. Dec. 16. $46. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 15 • MICHAEL BOLTON: 8 p.m. $40-$65. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. 952-445-9000.

Dec. 16 • DAKOTA VALLEY SYMPHONY: “An Andy & Bing Christmas” with Mick Sterling and Ben Utecht. 2 & 7 p.m. $25-$40. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4680.

Dec. 21 • NICHOLAS DAVID: 7 & 9 p.m. $30-$45. Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 23 • HOME FREE: 7 p.m. $35-$199.50. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Red Wing. 1-800-222-7077.

Dec. 27 • JIM BRICKMAN: 7:30 p.m. $40-$70. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 29 • TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: 3 & 8 p.m. $36.25-$86.50. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th St. and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 31 • TRANSMISSION NEW YEAR’S EVE: With DJ Jake Rudh, 9 p.m. $10-$20. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. 612-338-8388.

R&B/GOSPEL

Nov. 25 & Dec. 19 • ROBERT ROBINSON & GWEN MATTHEWS: 5 p.m. Nov. 25. $30-$40. Crooners Lounge, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. 763-571-9020; 7 p.m. Dec. 19, $30-$35. Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 15 • A CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH THE STEELES: 7:30 p.m. $28-$58. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-290-1221.

Dec. 17-18 • MOORE BY FOUR: 7 p.m. $30. Crooners Lounge, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. 763-571-9020.

Dec. 21 • AN UNFORGETTABLE NAT KING COLE CHRISTMAS: With Tyrone Martin, 8 p.m. $60. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 22 • SOUNDS OF BLACKNESS: “The Night Before Christmas.” 8 p.m. $28.50-$58.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 23 • FRED STEELE HOLIDAY SHOW: 7:30 p.m. $25. Crooners Lounge, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. 763-571-9020.

BLUES

Dec. 31 • BLUES BROTHERS: Featuring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi. 10:30 p.m. $99-$129. Treasure Island Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., Red Wing. 1-800-222-7077.

JAZZ

Dec. 1-2 • FREDDY COLE QUARTET: 4 & 6 p.m. Dec. 1; 5 & 7 p.m. Dec. 2. $30-$45. Crooners Lounge, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. 763-571-9020.

Dec. 15 • CHARLES LAZARUS: “Merry & Bright: A Big, Brassy Christmas.” 8 p.m. $26-$61. Orchestra Hall, 11th St. and Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-371-5656.

Dec. 16-17 • THE PETERSON FAMILY: 6 & 8 p.m. Dec. 16; 7 p.m. Dec. 17. $30-$35. Dakota Jazz Club, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. 612-332-1010.

Dec. 31 • CONNIE EVINGSON: 5 & 7:30 p.m. $30. Crooners Lounge, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley. 763-571-9020.

FOLK

Dec. 5 • INGRID MICHAELSON TRIO: 7:30 p.m. $62.10-$256.73. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-290-1221.

Dec. 7 • THE WEEPIES: 8 p.m. $30-$38. Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. 612-338-2674.

WORLD

Dec. 21 • KATIE MCMAHON’S CELTIC CHRISTMAS: 7:30 p.m. $28. The O’Shaughnessy, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. 651-690-6700.

BIG BAND

Dec. 10 • SHAUN JOHNSON BIG BAND EXPERIENCE: 7:30 p.m. $37. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 8, 12 and 19 • COLLEEN RAYE: “That Holiday Feeling” with Colleen Raye, Tim Patrick and Debbie O’Keefe. 7:30 p.m. $15-$30. St. Croix Festival Theatre, 125 N. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wis. 1-715-483-3387; 7 p.m. Dec. 12, $28. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685; 2 p.m. Dec. 19, $31.50. Le Musique Room, 4300 O’Day Av., St. Michael, Minn. 612-314-9199.

Family and kids

Ends today • MINNEAPOLIS HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE: More than 2,000 vendors with children’s items, gourmet foods, gifts and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today. $10-$12. U.S. Bank Stadium, 900 S. 5th St., Mpls.

Ends Feb. 23 • NIGHT TRAINS: The lights are turned down for this railroad display with models and passenger trains adorned with miniature Christmas lights and decorations. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $15. Twin City Model Railroad Museum, 668 Transfer Rd., St. Paul. 651-647-9628.

Fri.-next Sun. • CHRISTMAS AT THE COURTHOUSE: Music, jail tours, arts and crafts and appearance by Santa. A Friday preview gala has appetizers, exhibits and music. $40-$70. 6:30-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. Washington County Historic Courthouse, 101 N. Pine St., Stillwater. 651-430-6000.

Sat.-next Sun. • A YANKEE THANKSGIVING TOUR: A 90-minute guided tour along historic farm and surrounding grounds. 1:30 & 3 p.m. Sat.-next Sun. $12. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River. 763-441-6896.

Sat.-Dec. 16 • SANTA AND ALBERT: Albert the elf and Santa present the short holiday play “Who Wants to be a Toymaker?” Then they lead a singalong of carols and take pictures. 10:30, 11:30 a.m., 1 & 2:30 p.m. Sat., Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15; 11:30 a.m., 1 & 2:30 p.m. next Sun., Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16. Free. Bachman’s, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-861-7600.

Sat.-Jan. 6 • GINGERBREAD WONDERLAND: Buildings and landmarks made from gingerbread. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., Nov. 20-21, Nov. 23-24, Nov. 27-Dec. 1, Dec. 4-8, Dec. 11-15, Dec. 18-22, Dec. 27-29; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. next Sun., Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23, Dec. 30. $5. Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. 612-871-2211.

Nov. 23-Dec. 23 • HOLIDAZZLE: Visit Santa Claus and enjoy family activities, vendors and entertainment. 5-10 p.m. Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14, Dec. 21; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23; 5-9 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20. Free. Loring Park, Oak Grove St. and Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. holidazzle.com.

Nov. 23-Dec. 30 • A VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS: A look into the history of the Christmas season in this popular Summit Avenue home. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Nov. 23-24, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15, Dec. 20-22, Dec. 27-29; noon-3:30 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23, Dec. 30. $8-$12. Alexander Ramsey House, 265 S. Exchange St., St. Paul. 651-259-3000.

Nov. 24-Dec. 29 • CHRISTMAS SATURDAYS: Self-guided tours and hands-on activities for children. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15, Dec. 22, Dec. 29. $6-$10. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul. 651-297-2555.

Nov. 24 • 50TH AND FRANCE TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY: Holiday market with artisans, carolers and visits with Santa. Tree lighting at 5 p.m. 3-5 p.m. 50th St. and France Av. S., Edina. 952-922-1524.

Nov. 24-Dec. 2 • HOLLY TROLLEY: Take a streetcar ride with Santa and warm yourself by a fire. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 24-25, Dec. 1-2. $4. Lake Harriet Depot, 4200 Queen Av. S., Mpls.

Nov. 23-25 • EXCELSIOR CHRISTKINDLSMARKT: An open-air German market, North Pole trolley, performances. Located in the parking lot behind Excelsior Brewing Co. 10 a.m. Nov. 23-24; 11 a.m. Nov. 25. Free. 421 3rd St. excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com.

Nov. 30 • UNION DEPOT HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING: A ceremonial lighting with entertainment, activities and fireworks display. 5:30 p.m. Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul. 651-225-3923.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 • AFTON VILLAGE HOLIDAY: Horse and wagon rides, strolling carolers, historic walking tour and more. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 30; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1. Free. Afton Town Square, 3033 St. Croix Trail, Afton. 651-436-8883.

Dec. 1 • ANOKA TREE LIGHTING: Horse-drawn hayrides, holiday music, bonfires and a countdown to the lighting of the city tree. 3-7 p.m. Free. Anoka City Hall, 2015 1st Av. N., Anoka. 763-421-7130.

Dec. 1 • GRAND MEANDER: A stroll of a 20-block stretch of boutiques and restaurants. Carolers, trolley and fire truck rides, art fair and breakfast with Santa. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Grand Av., St. Paul. 651-699-0029.

Dec. 1-9 • CHRISTMAS IN THE VILLAGE: Experience a 19th-century holiday through decorated buildings, horse-drawn trolleys and Christmas carols. 1-8 p.m. Dec. 1-2; 8-9. $3-$6. Dakota City Heritage Village, 4008 W. 220th St., Farmington. 651-460-8050.

Dec. 1-2 • A NORWEGIAN CHRISTMAS: Caroling, crafts and visits with St. Nick. 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Dec. 8-9. $4-$6. Historic Eidem Homestead, 4345 101st Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 763-493-8333.

Dec. 1-Dec. 18 • SANTA CLAUS MAGIC: Experience grand illusions and a reading of “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” 4 p.m. Dec. 1; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 9; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18. $20-$25. Plymouth Playhouse, 2705 N. Annapolis Lane, Plymouth. 763-553-1600.

Dec. 1-Jan. 6 • HOLIDAY FLOWER SHOW: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1-Jan. 6. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. 651-487-8200.

Dec. 1-2 • JULMARKNAD – SWEDISH CHRISTMAS MARKET & FESTIVAL: Shopping, handcrafted projects, European winter market menu at Fika, bake sale, Christmas stories, crafts by local artists, Nordic music and dance groups. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2. $5-$10. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls. 612-871-4907.

Dec. 2 • OLD-FASHIONED HOLIDAY: Noon-3:30 p.m. Free. Holz Farm, 4665 Manor Dr., Eagan.

Dec. 1-16 • SANTA’S TRAIN SHOP: Take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus; family activities and train rides. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Dec. 8-9, Dec. 15-16. $5-$12. Jackson Street Roundhouse, 193 E. Pennsylvania Av., St. Paul. 651-228-0263.

Dec. 7 • DECEMBRRR DAZZLE: Take a photo with Santa and his reindeer; activities. 6-8:30 p.m. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy., Prior Lake. 952-447-9800.

Dec. 7 • HOLIDAY ON 44TH: Music, crafts and entertainment. 6-9 p.m. Free. On 44th Av. between Morgan and Upton Avs. N., Mpls. holidayon44th.com

Dec. 7 • SANTA’S WORKSHOP PARTY: Kids can work on their wish lists and share them with Santa. Also cookie decorating, games and arts and crafts. 6 p.m. $5; advance registration required. Maplewood Community Center, 2100 White Bear Av. N., Maplewood. 651-249-2120.

Dec. 8 • OLD-FASHIONED CHRISTMAS: Sleigh rides and performances. 2-5 p.m. Plymouth Creek Park, 3625 Fernbrook Lane, Plymouth. 763-509-5228.

Dec. 9 • SANTA’S WORKSHOP: Children can craft gift items with Santa Claus. Learn about holiday traditions around the world. 1-3 p.m. Free. Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul. 651-292-3225.

Dec. 15-16 • CHRISTMAS ON THE FARM TOUR: Experience preparations for the holidays on a guided tour. 1:30 & 3 p.m. $12. Oliver Kelley Farm, 15788 Kelley Farm Rd., Elk River. 763-441-6896.

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 • NOON YEAR’S EVE: Entertainment, crafts, animal enrichment and beach ball drop. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 31-Jan. 1. $1-$2. Como Park Zoo, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. 651-487-8200.

Onstage

Theater

Ends next Sun. • EXPRESSIONS COMMUNITY THEATER: “A Don’t Hug Me Christmas Carol.” $14-$16. Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Av., Lakeville. 952-985-4640.

Ends Dec. 30 • YELLOW TREE THEATRE: “Miracle on Christmas Lake.” $23-$30. 320 5th Av. SE., Osseo. 763-493-8733.

Ends Jan. 6 • CHILDREN’S THEATRE COMPANY: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” $15-$75. 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 612-874-0400.

Ends Jan. 26 • BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: “Angels We Have Heard Are High (Oh Holy Crap!).” $20-$39. 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-332-6620.

Tue.-Dec. 29 • GUTHRIE THEATER: “A Christmas Carol.” $29-$134. 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls. 612-377-2224. 1-877-447-8243.

Fri.-Dec. 23 • LYRIC ARTS MAIN STREET STAGE: “Prancer.” Despite a recent heartbreak, a young girl still believes in miracles. $29-$32. 420 E. Main St., Anoka. 763-422-1838.

Sat.-next Sun. • AMES CENTER: “Noel the Musical.” A girl prepares for her starring role in a school Christmas play. $33-$53. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Sat.-next Sun. • ORDWAY CENTER: “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol.” $38. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. 651-224-4222.

Nov. 24-Dec. 23 • ST. CROIX FESTIVAL THEATRE: “Miracle on 34th Street.” $13.50-$26. 125 N. Washington St., St. Croix Falls, Wis. 1-715-483-3387.

Nov. 24-Jan. 12 • MYSTERY CAFE: “I’ll Be Homicidal for Christmas.” A faded celebrity has a shot at a comeback with a Christmas special. $66.50. Majestic Oaks Golf Club, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd., Ham Lake. 763-566-2583.

Nov. 29-Dec. 16 • LAKESHORE PLAYERS: “It’s a Wonderful Life.” $20. Hanifl Performing Arts Center, 4941 Long Av., White Bear Lake. 651-429-5674.

Nov. 29-Dec. 23 • LYRIC ARTS MAIN STREET STAGE: “Winter Wonderettes.” When Santa is a no-show, four women use their talents to save a holiday party. $32-$35. 420 E. Main St., Anoka. 763-422-1838.

Nov. 29-Dec. 23 • PENUMBRA THEATRE: “Black Nativity.” $15-$40. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul. 651-224-3180.

Nov. 30-Dec. 16 • PHIPPS CENTER FOR THE ARTS: “Bah, Humbug! Scrooge’s Christmas Carol.” $16-$21. 109 Locust St., Hudson, Wis. 1-715-386-8409.

Nov. 30-Dec. 22 • ILLUSION THEATER: “Miss Richfield 1981: Born Again.” $35-$49. 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-339-4944.

Nov. 30-Dec. 22 • STEPPINGSTONE THEATRE: “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” $10-$18. 55 N. Victoria St., St. Paul. 651-225-9265.

Dec. 1 • ROSEMOUNT AREA ARTS COUNCIL: “Christmas at the Steeple Center.” A family show with music, comedy and drama. $15-$18. Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. 651-600-8693.

Dec. 1-29 • ACTORS THEATER OF MINNESOTA: “A Hunting Shack Christmas.” $27-$34. Camp Bar, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul. 651-290-2290.

Dec. 1-30 • JUNGLE THEATER: “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberly.” Servants ready a residence for the holidays. $37-$47. 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. 612-822-7063.

Dec. 4 • HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: “A Drag Queen Christmas.” $26.25-$170.50. Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 5-30 • ORDWAY CENTER: “Elf the Musical.” $40-$114. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. 651-224-4222.

Dec. 6-24 • ST. PAUL HOTEL: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” $74-$104. 350 Market St., St. Paul. 1-800-292-9292.

Dec. 7-29 • MOUNDS THEATRE: “A Klingon Christmas Carol.” $18-$35. 1029 Hudson Rd., St. Paul. 651-772-2253.

Dec. 12-23 • OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “The Longest Night.” Bradley Greenwald’s eclectic program of words and music for the holiday season. $22-$26. 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. 612-874-6338.

Dec. 13-15 • OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “Home for Christmas 1944.” A winter miracle in World War II changes the lives of two soldiers. 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. 612-874-6338.

Dec. 18-19 • AMES CENTER: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.” $38-$73. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

DANCE

Nov. 20-21 • ORDWAY CENTER: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker.” $25-$90. Ordway Center for the Arts, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. 651-224-4222.

Nov. 23-25 • ST. CROIX BALLET: “Stillwater Nutcracker.” $16. Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd., Oak Park Heights. 651-439-2820.

Dec. 1-9 • CONTINENTAL BALLET COMPANY: “Nutcracker Ballet.” $13-$25. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington. 952-563-8561.

Dec. 6-9 • TWIN CITIES BALLET OF MINNESOTA: “A Minnesota Nutcracker.” $20-$38. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-452-3163.

Dec. 6-16 • RHYTHMIC CIRCUS: “Who Brought the Humbug?” $30-$45. The Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. 612-333-7977.

Dec. 7-22 • COWLES CENTER: “Nutcracker (Not So) Suite.” $30-$45. 528 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 612-465-0230.

Dec. 14-15 • AMES CENTER: “Rhythmic Circus.” $45.50-$65.50. 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.

Dec. 14-16 • ACADEMY OF RUSSIAN BALLET: “The Nutcracker.” $22-$32. Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Rd., Eden Prairie. 612-501-9208.

Dec. 14-23 • HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: “Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy.” $30-$75. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

COMEDY

Nov. 26 • The Trailer Park Boys. “A Sunnyvale Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$69.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 1-800-982-2787.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 • The Danger Committee. “The Knife Before Christmas.” $30-$45. Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. 612-333-7977.

Dec. 31 • Louie Anderson. $32.95-$102.95. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville. 952-895-4685.