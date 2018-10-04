Holiday Inn

A lot of musicals go from stage to screen, but this Irving Berlin classic had the reverse trajectory. Based on the 1942 Bing Crosby-Fred Astaire film, it centers on a showbiz star who trades the bright lights of Broadway for a quiet farmhouse in Connecticut. But showman Jim still has a yen for entertainment, and when he meets talented schoolteacher Linda, his latent love is reawakened. The pair successfully put on seasonal shows until Jim's friend, Ted, tries to entice Linda away to Hollywood. Fresh off his ebullient production of "Newsies," director Michael Brindisi stages the musical whose hits include "Blue Skies," "White Christmas" and "Cheek to Cheek." Michael Gruber plays Jim, Ann Michels is Linda and Tony Vierling is Ted. (8 p.m. Fri; 1 & 8 p.m. Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. $50-$74. Ends Feb. 23. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. 952-934-1525 or chanhassendt.com.)

Rohan Preston