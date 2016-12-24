Gallery: Hunt decorated just about every room in her house, including the office where she tucked antique books into wreaths to create an Old World Dickens-inspired look.

Whatever holiday you celebrate at this time of year, there’s no place like home for the holidays. Whether your home is a studio apartment or a huge house, chances are you add a few festive touches. Over the years, the Homes section has visited dozens of Twin Cities residences during the holiday season to showcase seasonal decor — the simple, the ornate and the quirky. Today, we share with you a few of our favorites, from Old World opulence, in a historic mansion, to an only-in-Minnesota hockey-themed tree. Happy holidays!