The Vikings play in Dallas this weekend, which leaves U.S. Bank Stadium free for counter programming.

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique takes over the field and part of the concourse for 300 vendors and artisans. The gift shopping event runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors, most of them from Minnesota, will be selling accessories, home decor, jewelry, kids items, apparel for men, women and kids, pet supplies, seasonal, travel and food and drink.

St. Louis Park-based designer Christopher Straub returns to the show with a designer area showcasing holiday fashions with a holiday runway challenge. Straub’s creations made from vendor products will be featured.

The Midwest Artisan area offers locally made custom gifts and home accessories such as candles, candy, shirts and soaps.

Entertainment features live music, Twin Cities Pet Rescue cat and dog adoption, and selfies with Twin Cities firefighters who posed for the annual calendar to benefit charity. Go to www.MinneapolisHolidayBoutique.com for a schedule of events.

Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door, kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets are discounted for seniors over 55 on Friday ($8). Veterans, law enforcement, fire fighters, first responders and nurses and teachers with valid ID get in free Sunday. Admission is $5 after 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Attendees who return to the show on another day get in free with wristband.

Holiday Boutique was launched by Marketplace Events in 2015 in Kansas City. A Minneapolis show was added in 2016. Since then, the number of vendors at the Minneapolis show has increased more than 30%. Marketplace also produces the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show. This year’s holiday event is expected to draw about 28,000 visitors.