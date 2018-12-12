SUPERIOR, WIS. — A hole in a valve at the Husky Energy refinery in Superior, Wis., caused the valve to fail last spring, leading to an explosion that injured 36 people and required the evacuation of large sections of the city, a federal study has found.

The erosion that created the hole in a slide valve allowed air to mix with hydrocarbons, setting off the blast that sprayed debris across the refinery and punctured an asphalt tank. Some 15,000 gallons of asphalt spilled, ignited, and burned for several hours, according to the latest findings of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board.

The update on the board’s ongoing investigation was shared Wednesday at the outset of a public town hall meeting in Superior, where residents have expressed concerns about safety at the oil refinery. The board’s update linked the Superior explosion to one that occurred nearly four years ago in Torrance, California. In both cases, the board said, ineffective safeguards allowed an explosive mixture of air and hydrocarbons to form inside a fluid catalytic cracking unit. The unit is a common piece of equipment at oil refineries used to refine crude oil into higher octane fuels.

In both cases, the FCC unit was not in normal operating mode when the explosions occurred. And in both cases, the FCC units were nearing dates for routine upgrades and replacement of older equipment.

In the Torrance explosion, debris nearly hit a tank of hydrogen fluoride, a highly toxic chemical that can kill on contact. The resulting public relations fallout has lead to public calls for an end of the use of hydrogen fluoride at the refinery, which is located in an urban area.

During a public comment period at Wednesday’s meeting in Superior, several residents said they, too, want to see hydrogen fluoride removed from their city’s refinery and replaced with a less toxic chemical process.

Some people who lived nearest to the refinery were told to evacuate due to the presence of hydrogen fluoride, but others should have been told as well, said Pastor Michelle R. Rowell of the Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior.

“After that nearest evacuation was done, I think it was irresponsible that the rest of the community was not informed about the presence of that very dangerous chemical,” she said.

The board meeting took a break for lunch with more public comments expected throughout the afternoon.