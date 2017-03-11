Earlier this week, we found out that the Minnesota State High School league isn't fond of the annual All-Hockey Hair team videos that go viral every year after the state tournament. The league's executive director, Dave Stead, chided the work in the Wall Street Journal as that of a guy "sitting in his living room taking photos off his TV set."

But if you read the comments on our blog post about the Journal story, you'll see that the videos have a lot of fans.

So many that we decided it would be a fine idea to take the hair video concept and roam the X to find the best hockey hair in the stands and concourses during Friday's semifinals. The video below is by Star Tribune digital reporter Jason Gonzalez.

If the video does not play on your device, click here.

And, as for us, we eagerly await the release on the on-ice All-Hockey Hair team after the tournament.