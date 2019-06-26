Fox Sports North, in conjunction with the Wild, Minnesota Hockey and the Minneapolis Organizing Committee, announced the details of 14th annual Hockey Day Minnesota in 2020, which will be at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis.

The event will run Thursday, Jan. 16 through Saturday, Jan. 18, on an outdoor rink. FSN will televise four games live on Jan. 18. This year’s edition features the addition of an NHL alumni game, which will be played Jan. 17, and the Gophers women’s hockey team playing Ohio State outdoors on Jan. 18. The Gophers men’s team does not play Jan. 18 but has an exhibition against the U.S. under-18 team the night before.

The schedule of events (at Parade Stadium unless noted):

Jan. 16

* Girls: Holy Angels vs. Minneapolis, 6 p.m.

* Girls: Grand Rapids-Greenway vs. Blake, 8 p.m.

Jan. 17

* NHL alumni game, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18 (all live on FSN)

* Boys: Warroad vs. Minneapolis, 9:30 a.m.

* Boys: Blaine vs. Blake, 1 p.m.

* College women: Gophers vs. Ohio State, 4:30 p.m.

* NHL: Dallas at Wild, 8 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

Ticket information and additional programming details will be announced later.

This will be the first time Minneapolis has been host to Hockey Day Minnesota. Other locations have been: Baudette Bay (2007, ’08), Phalen Park (2009), Hermantown (2010), Moorhead (2011), Minnetonka (2012), Grand Rapids (2013), Elk River (2014), St. Paul (2015), Duluth (2016), Stillwater (2017), St. Cloud (2018) and Bemidji (2019).