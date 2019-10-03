Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton co-authored a new book with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, a leader of the family’s nonprofit foundation. The two will be speaking about “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” on October 24 at 7 p.m. at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church. Tickets are $45 and include a copy of the book). The discussion will cover women who they describe as “leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done.”

The book was inspired by women whose names are as familiar as abolitionist Harriet Tubman and “Silent Spring” author Rachel Carson, as well as those whose impact is lesser-known, such as from LGBTQ activist Edie Windsor or environmental crusader Wangari Maathai. “Nearly every single one of these women was fiercely optimistic — they had faith that their actions could make a difference. And they were right,” the Clintons wrote.