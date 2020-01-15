Securian Financial, St. Paul, announced that its chairman, president and chief executive, Chris Hilger, has been named to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis board of directors.
Hilger’s three-year term as one of the board’s nine board members and its newest Class C director started Jan. 1.
Class C directors are elected by the board of governors to represent the public.
