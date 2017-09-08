A section of Highway 12 in Wayzata shut down Friday after an officer was struck on the road while removing debris, according to a city official and police scanner traffic.

Emergency vehicles arrived to transport the officer and to close the road between Shoreline Drive and County Road 101. An hour after the crash, emergency vehicles from multiple agencies, including Wayzata, Hennepin County and the Minnesota State Patrol, remained on the scene to investigate and direct traffic.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 12, where the crash occurred, reportedly are closed at County Road 6. A single lane of westbound traffic was open around 1:45 p.m.

Wayzata City Council Member Dan Koch said he had no details about the crash but said city administrators planned to update him and others when information was available. "All I know is that a police officer was in an accident when a police officer was removing debris," Koch said. "It's very sad. It's very tragic," he said.

A livestream from a WCCO traffic helicopter showed a silver van or SUV with front-end damage stopped on the right side of the road. Its airbags had deployed, and the windshield was badly damaged.

Few other details were immediately available. Return to the Star Tribune for more information.