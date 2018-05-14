Catching corps

Six Minnesota high school catchers have already signed or verbally committed to Division I schools:

 

Class of 2018

• Nick Juaire, Lakeville North (College: Texas Christian)

• Ryan McDonald, Prior Lake (College: South Dakota State)

• Riley Swenson, Chaska (College: Minnesota)

Class of 2019

• Eric Rinzel, Holy Family (College: Missouri)

• Will Roguske, New London-Spicer (College: Illinois State)

Class of 2021

• Sam Hunt, St. Louis Park (College: Vanderbilt)