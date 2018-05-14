Catching corps
Six Minnesota high school catchers have already signed or verbally committed to Division I schools:
Class of 2018
• Nick Juaire, Lakeville North (College: Texas Christian)
• Ryan McDonald, Prior Lake (College: South Dakota State)
• Riley Swenson, Chaska (College: Minnesota)
Class of 2019
• Eric Rinzel, Holy Family (College: Missouri)
• Will Roguske, New London-Spicer (College: Illinois State)
Class of 2021
• Sam Hunt, St. Louis Park (College: Vanderbilt)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Robison says he will return for 12th season with Vikings
The defensive end is the team's longest-tenured player.
Twins
Castro to have knee surgery, be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks
Minnesota catcher Jason Castro will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Vikings
NFL seeks help from Congress on sports gambling ruling
The NFL wants Congress to enact a framework for legalized sports betting in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that clears the way for…
Twins
Albies, Bautista homer as Braves outslug Cubs 6-5
Ozzie Albies hit a leadoff drive for his 13th homer, Jose Bautista connected for a three-run shot and the Atlanta Braves held off the Chicago Cubs for a 6-5 victory on Monday.
Wolves
Lineup change possible as LeBron, Cavs look to bounce back
Put Kevin Love's name atop the list of the Cavaliers that walked out of Cleveland's 25-point Eastern Conference finals Game 1 loss to Boston a little staggered, but with an unbowed head.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.