A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle head-on in Duluth early Monday, killing both motorists and a child, authorities said.

The wreck involving SUVs occurred about 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 between 27th and 40th avenues W., the State Patrol said.

The drivers who died were identified as Duanda L. Robinson, 26, and Aaron D. Dame, 23, both of Duluth. A passenger in Robinson’s vehicle, 2-year-old Damiah A. Anderson, of Duluth, also died.

Dame was heading north in the southbound lanes, when the collision occurred, said the patrol, which has yet to reveal what led to him heading the wrong way.

A passenger with Dame, 22-year-old Abigail K. Ptasnik, of Duluth, was hospitalized in Minneapolis with life-threatening injuries, the patrol added.

Riding in Robinson’s SUV and expected to survive their injuries were Arriana N. Norling, 22, of Minneapolis, and a child less than a year old, Jajaun Starks, also of Minneapolis.