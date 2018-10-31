Peloton, the fitness-equipment maker that uses the internet and upscale equipment to encourage home workouts, will open a second Minnesota location at the Galleria in Edina next week.

Peloton opened a kiosk in Mall of America last year with only one product to sell — its $1,995 exercise bike modestly named “Bike.”

The Galleria showroom, which opens Nov. 8, will be larger at 2,000 square feet and will also feature “Tread,” a $3,995 treadmill, and apparel items.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an exciting and pioneering brand,” Galleria general manager Wendy Eisenberg said in a statement. “[It] will give our shoppers the chance to experience fitness like never before.”

Peloton succeeds Scheherazade Jewelers, which moved into the Galleria’s new wing near Starbucks.

“We’ve seen tremendous success in Mall of America,” said Craig Motz, director of sales partnerships for Peloton. “It felt right for the brand to be in Edina. We already have a number of Peloton Bike owners there.”

The showroom will have several Bikes and Treads on display for shoppers to try, but the retailer is only taking preorders for the Tread, which is expected to ship this winter.

Peloton’s belt-driven Bike is considered to be smoother and quieter than other exercise bikes, while the ball-bearing base of the Tread is meant to simulate running on a soft track, said a salesperson at the Mall of America kiosk.

But it’s the ability to be part of a fitness class without leaving the house that distinguishes the company.

Peloton charges an optional $39 monthly fee for unlimited access to the nearly 15 different classes and unlimited user profiles. The firm offers 14 live classes daily, and then stores them for on-demand access later. It now has a library of more than 11,000 Bike classes.

Members can filter their workouts to compare themselves with the overall leader across the country, their age group, gender or just friends.

Tread instructor Oliver Lee will be on hand on Nov. 8 to meet customers.

Peloton, which launched in 2012, is based in New York City. The $8 billion company has 53 stores in the U.S. with the Edina opening. It will have 60 by the end of the year.