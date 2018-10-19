HGTV home giveaway

The fire-engine-red Craftsman-style fiberglass front door offers a sneak peek at what’s inside the Dutch Colonial Revival that HGTV is giving away.

There are no hints of “greige” in the 2018 Urban Oasis home, located in Cincinnati, that has been renovated with fully furnished interiors exploding in vibrant color.

The 2,056-square-foot city retreat’s updated spaces boast a modern open layout, with furnishings and accessories in a wide range of shades, from French blue to mustard yellow. Two emerald-green plush sofas offer seating by the living room’s fireplace.

In the kitchen, dark green soapstone countertops complement pine-needle green cabinets and an island against a white-tiled backdrop.

Bold teal covers the walls and ceiling of the master bedroom. Vintage-look mercury-glass lamps sit on midcentury modern-inspired white nightstands.

A pergola-shaded outdoor room is furnished with a concrete table and galvanized red bistro chairs to seat eight for a dinner party.

Go to hgtv.com to see dozens of photos of each room. You can enter twice a day to win the HGTV Urban Oasis, plus a $50,000 cash prize. Deadline is Nov. 21.

LYNN UNDERWOOD

Bird banding

Many birds will soon fly south before the weather takes a cold, wintry turn. Get a close-up look at wild songbirds as they are humanely caught, studied, banded and released before they fly to their Southern destinations. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Free. Eastman Nature Center, Elm Creek Park Reserve, 13351 Elm Creek Rd., Maple Grove. threeriversparkdistrict.org.

Big picture

For those who want to give their home a new look, but aren’t sure where to start, a vision board can be a tool for change. Metro Interiors’ “Designing Your Home and Life With Vision Boards” class will help participants through a process of discovery.

Learn how to create a vision board and figure out what colors inspire you and how you want your space to feel. Art supplies for a vision board are provided. Bring three or more home and lifestyle magazines to use and share with the class. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 17. $119 if registered by Oct. 29. Cambria showroom, 625 2nd Av. S., Mpls. Click on “Shop” to find classes at metrointeriors.com.

Season’s-end tour

The wildflowers, shrubs and ornamental grasses of summer will soon give way to falling leaves and dormant gardens at Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary. Join a garden naturalist for a final stroll through the habitat. Smell the crisp air of autumn, and enjoy peak fall color before the gates close on another season. 1 p.m. Oct. 27, 3 p.m. Oct. 28. Free. 1 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org.

MELISSA WALKER