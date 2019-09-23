The Eagles lost 27-24 at home to Detroit on Sunday, dropping to 1-2 in a season filled with Super Bowl hopes. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor had a statistically strong game with a pair of TD passes that helped Philadelphia rally late before losing.

But he Agholor also had a costly fumble early in the game — and that came a week after he dropped a sure touchdown pass late in a close loss to the Falcons.

In a seemingly completely unrelated story, there was a dangerous fire in Philadelphia on Sunday night that required some quick thinking and heroic acts. A man interviewed on the scene said children had to be saved by being sent out windows.

And this is the point where our two stories collide out of nowhere.

To repeat: “My man just started throwing babies out the window, and we was catching them … unlike Agholor.”

Why yes, that is the most Philly soundbite one could imagine.