I don’t have much of a Jimmy Butler update except this: He’s apparently still in Minnesota and worked out again Thursday at the Life Time Minneapolis Athletic Club downtown.

And it was there that Tom Carter of Minneapolis not only spotted him but decided to have some fun — walking in on Butler’s shooting session and trying to get him to believe that he’s been traded to the Kings.

Butler, of course, requested a trade from the Timberwolves last week. The team opened camp Tuesday and he’s been absent — with the excuse being a lingering hand injury. He’s been spotted at several local gyms since then. (You can see in the video that he has his right hand bandaged, by the way).

The rest of the Wolves left for California on Thursday for about a week and will play their preseason opener Saturday at Golden State. Butler lives in California but is still here.

Please, just let this be resolved soon.

Anyway, Tom was nice enough to let us use his video. Here it is: