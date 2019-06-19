If you’re an NBA fan, it’s likely you’ve read a mock draft or seven by now. But with the draft now just a day away, here’s our best educated guess as to how the entire first round will shake out:

1. New Orleans

Zion Williamson, Duke, SF-PF,

6-7, 285 pounds

The most unique athlete to come into the NBA since maybe LeBron James in 2003. He combines eye-popping leaping ability (45-inch vertical) with an ability to stretch the floor, rebound and defend as undersized big man for the Pelicans.

2. Memphis

Ja Morant, Murray State, SG,

6-3, 175 pounds

Fits the mold of today’s star point guards in the NBA with his size, athleticism and playmaking ability. First Division I player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a season (2018-19).

3. New York

RJ Barrett, Duke, SG-SF, 6-7, 210 pounds

Arguably the best scorer in this year’s draft, Barrett carried the load when Williamson was hurt at the end of the season. Barrett wants to be Knick, which can’t be understated considering the organization has been a mess for years.

4. New Orleans

De’Andre Hunter, Virginia, SF,

6-7, 225 pounds

The best two-way prospect in the draft. Hunter was the ACC defensive player of the year, and he scored 27 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the NCAA title game in Minneapolis.

5. Cleveland

Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech, SG,

6-6, 194 pounds

John Beilein, who left Michigan in the Big Ten for the Cavaliers in the NBA this spring, is the ideal coach to develop a young backcourt if Culver joins last year’s lottery pick, Collin Sexton.

6. Phoenix

Darius Garland, Vanderbilt, PG,

6-2, 175 pounds

So much emerging talent with the Suns, but they don’t have a point guard of the future. Garland could be the guy to run the show.

7. Chicago

Coby White, North Carolina, PG,

6-5, 190 pounds

Former Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine is turning into a lethal offensive force in Chicago, but White pushing the pace and finding him in transition could make him even better.

8. Atlanta

Cam Reddish, Duke, SF, 6-8, 210 pounds

The Hawks took the most productive player in college last year with Trae Young. Now they could take a chance on Reddish, who was low on production in college but higher on potential.

9. Washington

Sekou Doumbouya, France, PF,

6-9, 225 pounds

The best international prospect in the draft is also the youngest at just 18, but he already has the tools to develop into a prototypical NBA stretch forward.

10. Atlanta

Jaxson Hayes, Texas, C, 6-11, 220 pounds

Hayes is probably the biggest high-risk, high-reward player in the draft. He’s still growing, literally, so he’s likely a project.

11. Minnesota

Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga, PF,

6-8, 235 pounds

If Doumbouya is off the board, Hachimura is the most logical pick to fill a need at power forward next to KAT. Hachimura matches up defensively right away, but his offense needs work.

12. Charlotte

Romeo Langford, Indiana, SG,

6-6, 210 pounds

Langford’s stock dropped big-time from a projected top-five pick because of his outside shooting struggles (27.2% from three) with the Hoosiers.

13. Miami

Nassir Little, North Carolina, SF,

6-6, 225 pounds

Another one-and-done prospect who plummeted from the early mock drafts. Little’s an elite athlete but came off the bench for Tar Heels.

14. Boston

PJ Washington, Kentucky, PF,

6-8, 230 pounds

Washington battled back from a foot injury at the end of the season to lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight.

15. Detroit

Kevin Porter, USC, SG, 6-5, 215 pounds

Porter only averaged 9.5 points last season, but his size, athleticism and ball handling skills resemble a young James Harden.

16. Orlando

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky, SF,

6-6, 215 pounds

Johnson isn’t as NBA ready as his Wildcat teammate Washington offensively, but he causes havoc defensively.

17. Atlanta

Mfiondu Kabengele, Florida State, C, 6-10, 255 pounds

Strong shooting numbers from three (36.9%) last season should help secure Kabengele as a first-rounder.

18. Indiana

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Va. Tech, SG, 6-5, 205 pounds

Alexander-Walker’s facilitating skills make him a nice candidate to pair with Pacers star Victor Oladipo.

19. San Antonio

Goga Bitadze, Republic of Georgia, C,

6-11, 250 pounds

The Spurs have a history of doing well with international prospects like Bitadze, who is ready to join them now.

20. Boston

Bol Bol, Oregon, C, 7-2, 220 pounds

Shot blocking is a premium skill. So is outside shooting. Manute Bol’s son can do both, but he’s still recovering from a foot injury.

21. Oklahoma City

Tyler Herro, Kentucky, SG,

6-6, 195 pounds

If Herro ends up being the best shooter in this draft, it won’t be a surprise. The Wisconsin native has unlimited range.

22. Boston

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina, SF, 6-8, 205 pounds

The Celtics have enough picks to draft for others. Who wouldn’t want a pick-and-pop forward to plug in?

23. Utah

Ty Jerome, Virginia, PG,

6-5, 195 pounds

Jerome’s stock skyrocketed with his clutch play in the Final Four. Playmaking point guards with his size are valuable.

24. Philadelphia

Matisse Thybulle, Washington, SF,

6-6, 200 pounds

Even if the 76ers don’t lose Jimmy Butler this offseason adding an athletic wing and defensive stopper makes sense.

25. Portland

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga, SF,

6-8, 210 pounds

Clarke’s defensive potential is impressive, but he fell in mock drafts when his wingspan was measured the same as his height.

26. Cleveland

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia, C,

6-11, 215 pounds

Claxton flirted with going back to college for his sophomore year, but he played well enough at the NBA combine to leave.

27. Brooklyn

Bruno Fernando, Maryland, C,

6-10, 240 pounds

Fernando always has been a ferocious dunker, but he expanded his game last season to make his game more NBA-ready.

28. Golden State

Eric Paschall, Villanova, PF,

6-7, 255 pounds

Paschall still is remembered most from his standout play to help ’Nova win the NCAA championship in 2018.

29. San Antonio

Luka Samanic, Croatia, PF,

6-11, 230 pounds

MVP of this year’s NBA combine, Samanic dominated on the first day and shut it down after teams were enamored.

30. Milwaukee

Dylan Windler, Belmont, SF,

6-7, 195 pounds

Mid-majors standouts can become superstars like Steph Curry and Dame Lillard, but Windler’s all-around game could translate into him becoming an immediate role player.





