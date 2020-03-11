As a fun personal project, I used a variety of tilt-shift lenses during my time at Twins spring training. A tilt-shift lens allows the element to be tilted and/or shifted in relation to the image sensor. Think of it as one of those old-time cameras where the photographer places their head under a cloth to focus. Tilt-shift lenses offer the same type of view camera effect on a digital SLR. These lenses are often used in architecture photography to correct any distortions often caused by wide lenses or angles. I used the lens in a way that created a shallow depth of field, meaning a small area would be in focus while the rest of the image would be out of focus.

CARLOS GONZALEZ, STAR TRIBUNE