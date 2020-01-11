Here are some of 2019’s big health stories you might have missed.

It’s possible to cure HIV in rare cases. Nearly 12 years after the first person was cured of HIV, researchers say they had cured a second patient. Both resulted from bone-marrow transplants to treat cancer.

Drug-resistant germs will be one of the nastiest new health threats. Over the past five years, the fungus Candida auris has infected nearly 800 people in the U.S. alone, with half of patients dying within 90 days. Some hospitals have had to rip out floors to get rid of the fungus.

Your workspace might be affecting your brain. Researchers have found that inhaling carbon dioxide at levels not uncommon in crowded spaces might affect productivity and decisionmaking skills.

Your fungi may play a role in your health. In mice and humans with pancreatic cancer, fungi seem to proliferate 3,000-fold compared with healthy tissue. Scientists have found that one fungus that can cause skin irritation and dandruff is also linked to inflammatory bowel diseases.

Psychedelic and personalized medicine offer innovations. In a first, scientists developed an experimental therapy in record time to treat Mila Makovec, 8, who has a unique mutation for Batten disease, a fatal genetic disorder. Scientists are also testing psychedelic drugs to treat mental health problems. One Johns Hopkins study found that psilocybin can be more effective at helping people quit smoking compared with a nicotine patch.