Herberger’s going-out-of-business sale may be history but it appears the department store and its parent company are back, at least online.

Last month, Bon-Ton Inc. closed its stores around the country, including 16 Herberger’s and Younkers stores in Minnesota. On Aug. 31, a mysterious message started appearing on Bon-Ton’s various retail websites. At Herbergers.com, the message said, “We’ve got great news — Herberger’s is coming back!”

This weekend, the sites were relaunched with kitchen appliances, big-screen TVs and gaming systems, apparel, cosmetics and home goods. The selection is limited. Many items appear to be overstocks from various brands and suppliers.

CSC Generation Holdings Inc., an Indiana-based technology and retail investment company, sent out a statement Sunday indicating that it had purchased the Bon-Ton’s trademarks, websites, customer lists and intellectual property for $900,000.

“We are sprinting to get as much done as possible before the holidays,” Jordan Voloshin, co-president of CSC Generation, said in a statement. “We hope that our track record of revitalizing retailers assures Bon-Ton customers that the company is in safe hands.”

The company has also purchased DirectBuy buying club, Ice.com (jewelry) and Killionest (men’s apparel).

There is no word if the company plans to reopen any of the brick and mortar stores in Minnesota although Voloshin mentioned in other interviews that the company is working on reopening stores under the Herberger’s banner.

He told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that two Boston Store locations in Milwaukee may be revived with limited hours. He also said that he is focused on reopening stores under the Bon-Ton, Carson’s, and Boston Store banners. Younkers and Elder-Beerman are likely to remain online-only unless sales from the online sites prove strong.

Bon-Ton, with headquarters in York, Pa., and Milwaukee, announced in mid-April that it would close its more than 200 stores to pay off debts. It tried unsuccessfully to sell itself. Liquidators were the only bidders for the remaining assets.