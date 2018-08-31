Herberger's and the other store chains that were part of Bon-Ton Stores Inc. may stick around after all.

A surprise message appeared on Herbergers.com Friday: "We've got great news -- Herberger's is coming back!"

The same message, in the same typeface and with the same photo, appeared on the homepages of other Bon-Ton chains, including Iowa-based Younkers, Carson's in Illinois and Wisconsin, and the Bon-Ton and Boston Store chains out on the East Coast.

Many of the Bon-Ton chains had roots in the Midwest. Herberger's got its start in Osakis, Minn., Younkers in Keokuk, Iowa, Carson's in Peru, Ill.

There have been no announcements from Bon-Ton or its creditors about the message on the websites.

Bon-Ton, which had headquarters in York, Pa., and Milwaukee, announced in mid-April that it would close its more than 200 stores with proceeds from their liquidation used to pay off creditors. The company for about a year had been trying to sell itself but without success.

In Minnesota, there were 14 Herberger's stores and two Younkers stores. The last Herberger's locations in the Twin Cities closed this past Sunday and Monday. Stores in other Bon-Ton chains also closed this week.