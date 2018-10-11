San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens will interview for the Twins manager's job.

A Major League Baseball source confirmed Meulens was in the Twin Cities on Thursday night and would meet with the Twins formally Friday.

The Associated Press reported Meulens also interviewed for the Cincinnati Reds managerial position earlier this week.

Meulens, 51, has been with Giants manager Bruce Bochy for the past nine seasons. He was the team's hitting coach when it won World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and just completed his first season as bench coach.

The Twins fired Paul Molitor when the season ended. They are interviewing candidates to replace Molitor and first talked to Twins hitting coach James Rowson.

Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey addressed the search Wednesday during a conference call that included General Manager Thad Levine.

Hensley Meulens: He lost out to Aaron Boone for the Yankees job last year.

"We haven't set a target number on candidates or, for that matter, a target timeline on end date," Falvey said. "I think that having been through these in the past, both me and Thad in different places, the pace can adjust somewhat rapidly or it can be relatively slow at different junctures. So we're just going to take this every step of the way."

A native of Curacao, Meulens has managed the Netherlands in two World Baseball Classics and interviewed to be Yankees manager last year, a job that went to Aaron Boone. He also played for the Netherlands, including a stint in the 2000 Olympic Games, and played two seasons in Japan as well.

Meulens played for the Yankees, Expos and Diamondbacks during a seven-year major league career which ended in 1998.

It is expected the Twins might wait until the World Series concluded to talk to all available candidates, but Falvey hinted that wasn't necessarily the case.

"We've been fairly heavily invested in some phone calls and interviews as well as in-person interviews over the last week," Falvey said Wednesday. "I wouldn't anticipate us having any news or clarity certainly within the next week or so, but I'll reserve the right to change those things along the way, just the realities of timeline here, but we've concluded some interviews with some internal candidates.

"We've started some phone interviews and certainly a lot of reference checking has been going on in the last week, and we certainly anticipate having more of those in-person interviews in the coming five to seven days."