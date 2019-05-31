An Enemy of the People

Through June 8: In Henrik Ibsen's "An Enemy of the People," a local doctor wants to expose the fact that the town's water source is being poisoned — something that the community sees as threatening its livelihood. The 1883 classic proves timely not only because of water and climate issues facing the state but also due to the corrupt political climate it conjures. Sod House Theater's new staging shares two cast members with the Guthrie Theater's 2018 version. Actors Sarah Agnew and Mo Perry can be seen by folks in Hastings and Crookston as part of the production's mini-tour. Actor Luverne Seifert directs a cast that also includes his fellow Sod House Theater co-founder Darcey Engen. (7 p.m. Sat., 1 p.m. Sun., Artspace Hastings River Lofts, 121 Tyler St., Hastings; 7 p.m. June 7 & 8, Crookston Town Square, 225 N. Ash St., Crookston, Minn. $10-$15. brownpapertickets.com)

Rohan Preston