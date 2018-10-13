Two service centers in Hennepin County were unable to process applications for new driver's licenses or state IDs Saturday because of connectivity issues with recently installed cameras.

The county announced the issues it was having with the cameras at the Ridgedale location in Minnetonka and the Brookdale location in Brooklyn Center through its Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

New cameras used for driver's license, Real ID or enhanced ID applications were installed last week at those two locations, along with the Southdale Service Center in Edina, said Barbara Olson, a regional manager for the Hennepin County Service Centers division.

The Southdale center's cameras were also not working Saturday morning but were fixed later in the day, she said. All three locations are now closed for the weekend.

IT workers hoped to have the cameras up again by Monday. "That's what they're shooting for," Olson said.

The Ridgedale and Brookdale locations were able to process all other transactions Saturday, including applications for duplicate licenses or IDs — which do not require a new photo — and other motor-vehicle services.

Hennepin County also has three service centers in Minneapolis in addition to the ones in the suburbs. The Maple Grove Service Center, which still has older cameras, has not had any issues.

Service centers will reopen Monday morning.