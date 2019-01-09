The final gavel is about to come down in Hennepin County District Court’s satellite location in Edina.

With Feb. 1 as the last day for misdemeanor and traffic offenses to be contemplated at the Southdale Courthouse, those cases are being relocated to other courthouses in the county. Hundreds of cases are heard there every week.

The 45-year-old building on York Avenue S. at W. 70th Street, where there also is a county library and a state Department of Vehicle Services licensing bureau, is slated for demolition this fall to make way for a new library.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch announced Wednesday how the Southdale cases will be divvied up, meaning the accused, attorneys, judges and various support staff will need to relocate as well starting Feb. 4.

Cases from Bloomington, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Richfield will head downtown to the Hennepin County Government Center.

Edina and St. Louis Park cases will go to the Ridgedale Court location in Minnetonka. Those additions are pushing cases from Golden Valley, Plymouth and Maple Grove out of Ridgedale and over to the Brookdale Court location in Brooklyn Center.

Evaluation of the future of the 7.7-acre Southdale site is well underway and includes reopening the library in 2022 and welcoming other potential development.