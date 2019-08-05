The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is expected to make an announcement this afternoon regarding charges against what it says is a “national celebrity.”
The office issued a brief news release late morning Monday saying that the information would be shared at a 2 p.m. news conference. The office released no other details about the case or person.
