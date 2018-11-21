Hennepin County Sheriff-Elect David Hutchinson named his transition team Wednesday.

Co-chairs of his team will be Richard Carlbom, a community organizer who chaired the campaign to defeat the state amendment to ban same-sex marriages, and Rob Allen, a retired deputy chief with the Minneapolis Police Department.

Other members include Sarah Walker, principal government affairs professional with MZA & Co., John Harrington, Metro Transit Police Chief and founding member of the Asian-American and Black Police Officer Association, and Susan Segal, Minneapolis City Attorney.

Hutchinson, a sergeant with Metro Transit, defeated Rich Stanek, who had been Hennepin County Sheriff for the past 12 years, by 2,340 votes. On Tuesday, Stanek said he wouldn't request a recount or take any legal action to challenge the election vote.

Volunteer members of the transition team will be Austin Sable, Dillon Gherna, Nadine Kottom-Dale, and Jeremy Zoss. The transition team is also consulting with additional outside advisers, policy experts, community leaders, and law enforcement professionals.

Hutchinson, the first openly gay sheriff in the Midwest, will be sworn in January 8.