Amid steadily climbing overdose deaths despite ongoing efforts to curb them, authorities in Hennepin County are taking a new approach to easing the opioid epidemic with an education-focused campaign.

Last year saw a record 144 opioid-related overdose deaths. And with the drug now being laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek and his colleagues say they are in crisis mode.

“We thought increased public awareness, among other things, would make a dent last year,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. “But we just didn’t do a good enough job.”

Stanek, flanked by U.S. Attorney Andy Luger, school officials, members of the medical community and the mother of an overdose victim, announced the yearlong initiative to again fight the heroin surge “because every death is preventable,” Stanek said. Although officers and paramedics saved many lives last year with Narcan, a new drug that immediately reverses the effects of an overdose, Stanek said first responders can’t do it alone.

“We need a group of partners to hit the problem head on,” he said. “We need prevention, intervention, law enforcement efforts and even more public awareness.”

The new campaign has been dubbed #NOverdose. To give the public a continued inside look at the heroin problem, Stanek’s office will issue monthly updates on overdose saves and deaths, drug drop-off efforts and feedback from town hall meetings. He will also push the Legislature to make the state Board of Pharmacy’s online prescription drug monitoring system mandatory for healthcare providers.

Statewide, opioid overdose reached 355 in 2015. The 2016 spike in fentanyl deaths was highlighted when Prince was found dead in an elevator in Paisley Park studio in April. He was part of a 31 percent increase in opioid deaths that ranged in age from 16 to 98.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Tuesday that she will the continue her national support of innovative efforts like “#NOverdose,” which she hopes will stop addiction before it starts. She was one of four senators who led major bipartisan legislation to combat prescription drug abuse, and helped push through funding for the treatment and prevention called for in the bill.

‘Tragically common’

Colleen Ronnei of Carver thought she dodged a bullet when her son Luke appeared to get his life straight from a crippling heroin addiction last year. Funny, kind and handsome, the 20-year-old used the drug to deal with anxiety and depression. It only took him a couple of days to get addicted after a friend introduced him to the drug.

He kept his addiction quiet for months, the stigma too shameful to handle, she said. But he eventually completed treatment and went off to college in Arizona, maintaining a high GPA and coming home every three weeks for continued help. But hours before an appointment last January, his parents founds him dead in his bedroom.

“His story is tragically common,” Ronnei said. “He didn’t want to be the poster boy for this crusade.”

Luke Ronnei’s alleged heroin dealer, Beverly Burrell, 30, of Maplewood is charged with five counts of third-degree murder in connection with five overdose deaths, part of ongoing efforts to get dealers off hte streets.

Prosecuting heroin traffickers was a top priority for U.S. Attorney Andy Luger when he took over three years ago. While his office has arrested many deals and have a better handle on how the drug is coming into Minnesota, sellers will fill the void on the streets and on the internet, he said.

“Our enemies keep stepping it up a notch,” Luger said. “But the sheriff and myself have attended several national conferences this year to learn what we might be seeing next.”

Not a big-city problem

The epidemic isn’t just a law enforcement or criminal justice issue, said Dr. Charles Reznikoff, an addiction specialist at Hennepin County Medical Center. There are several ways the medical community can play in the reduction of heroin use, including the education of doctors on how to deal with a patient with an addiction, a more cautious approach when prescribing pain medication and better access to treatment, he said.

“We have conquered other addictions, so we can handle this one,” he said. “Recovery does happen.”

Preventing the temptation of opioids and other drugs needs to start with junior and high school students, said Holly Magdanz of the Hopkins School District. Alcohol and marijuana are still the top abuse concerns for students, but opioids are making a push, she said.

“Most kids aren’t using heroin, and they have to know either through education or their parents that they are in the majority,” she said.

Campaigns such as “#NOverdose” can have a significant impact, Magdanz said. Tobacco use among teenagers has dropped significantly because of anti-smoking and chewing tobacco effort in the last 20 years, she said.

Eden Prairie Police Chief Jim DeMann emphasized that the heroin issue isn’t only a big-city problem. His department handled seven overdose deaths last year.

Because the county hadn’t seen rampant heroin use in the several decades, Stanek was hoping the spike in overdoses would be a short-lived trend.

“But I know that’s not the case,” he said. “We will keep on fighting.”