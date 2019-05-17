Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will enter treatment for alcohol abuse on Monday and expects to return to work no later than mid-June, according to a statement he issued Friday.

Freeman, 71, announced last Friday that he would be taking leave from his job to focus on his health, but neither he nor his staff provided a reason at the time.

He now says he was diagnosed with high blood pressure as well.

The announcement of his leave came the day after three sources told the Star Tribune that the county’s top prosecutor had behaved “erratically” at a meeting in north Minneapolis, including slapping a police squad car and making a joke about the recent prosecution of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

Freeman said Friday in his statement that he had begun a medical leave based on his doctor’s recommendation.

“I am pleased that medication, stress reduction and sleep have stabilized my unacceptably high blood pressure,” he said. “It was good news but I still have work to do.”

After he was “evaluated for alcohol issues by a licensed assessor,” they agreed that he needs treatment, Freeman said.

“With the love and support of my family, I am entering a well-respected treatment program beginning Monday,” he said.

Freeman said he’s determined to “reclaim” his health and that “barring any unforeseen issues, my goal is to return to work by no later than mid-June.”

Until then, he said, he asked for privacy to focus on his recovery.

“In the meantime, everyone should have the same faith I have in the excellent staff and strong management of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to carry on the important work in my absence,” he said.

