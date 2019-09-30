Get out your party hats! The festivities are about to begin for the Taste section’s 50th birthday this week.

First stop, the Heights Theater on Wednesday as we open our celebration with a showing of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.”

That’s followed with free birthday cake on Oct. 3 for the Taste 50 Birthday Bash, a gathering at Star Tribune headquarters with a display of early Taste poster covers. Come meet the Taste writers and tell us about your favorite memories or recipes from the section. And in recognition of Second Harvest, bring along a nonperishable food donation, if you’re so inclined.

And, of course, be sure to check out the Taste section, in print and digital, as we begin our look back on five decades of Twin Cities food. Each week throughout October, Taste will focus on a different historical perspective.

On Oct. 4, the Minneapolis City Hall bells will play food tunes in honor of the Taste section. More movies follow throughout the month. Here’s the full calendar.

Celebrating Taste

Oct. 3: Get free birthday cake and see the Taste poster gallery at 11:30 a.m. at Star Tribune headquarters (lobby at 650 3rd Av. S., Mpls.) Bring a nonperishable food donation for Second Harvest Heartland.

Oct. 4: The City Hall bells will ring in downtown Minneapolis in honor of the Taste birthday, from noon to 1 p.m., with a medley of food tunes.

Oct. 28: The Taste 50 Birthday Feast will be prepared by the six Minnesota James Beard award-winning chefs at the American Swedish Institute, with chef Blake Meier of Fika. Tickets are sold out.

Mini film festival

Taste Movie Nights at the Heights offer four weeks of movies where there are key food scenes. Tickets for each film are $10 and available at heightstheater.com (3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, 763-789-4992). Festivities begin at 7 p.m. with music from the Wurlitzer organ, followed with door prizes at 7:30 p.m. and the film. The movies reflect different decades of the Taste section.

Oct. 2: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967)

Oct. 9: “The Godfather” (1972)

Oct. 16: “The Big Chill” (1983)

Oct. 23: “Julie & Julia” (2009) □