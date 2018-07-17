Pie lovers, take note: you’ll soon have a reason to visit Red Wing.

Alan Nugent, owner of the Stockholm Pie & General Store in Stockholm, Wis., is opening Pie Plate Cafe & Coffee in Red Wing’s Pottery Place (2000 Old West Main St.) shopping complex.

When it opens in August, the Pie Plate will offer a changes-daily selection of by-the-slice pies, including coconut cream, triple berry, triple chocolate-pecan and other signature recipes, all created by Nugent’s sister, Janet Nugent Garrison. Whole pies will be sold by special order only, but the shop will carry smaller six-inch pies as well as the bite-size “pie cookies.” (That's Nugent Garrison's rhubarb pie, pictured, above).

There’s a second Red Wing-Stockholm connection hovering over the project. For years, baker Ruth Raich was a familiar Stockholm presence, thanks to her Jenny Lind Cafe. She later ran the Smokey Row Cafe in Red Wing, and is now back in the Stockholm area, baking up a storm (including her justifiably famous cardamom rolls) at her Jenny Lind Bakery. The Pie Plate is going to carry Raich’s full line of breads and sweets. (Red Wing is about an hour southeast of the Twin Cities, and Stockholm is a scenic 20-minute drive from Red Wing, on the opposite side of the Mississippi River).

The cafe will also feature sandwiches, soups, salads and coffee and tea. Pottery Place is located near the popular Cannon Valley Trail.

“We’re tremendously excited to have a location in the Pottery Place, with its historic charm and good vibe,” said Nugent in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the joy of homemade pie to people on both sides of the river.”