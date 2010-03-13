Besieged auto dealer Denny Hecker this week gave up his desperate court fight to get out of debt so he can focus his energies on staying out of prison.

In a surprising twist, the defeated auto mogul agreed with the bankruptcy trustee that his $767 million debt will not be forgiven.

Just a week ago, Hecker bitterly declared that the trustee in his personal bankruptcy case "quite frankly would like to see me in the street with a sign that says 'Will work for food.' "

On Friday, Trustee Randy Seaver filed a motion seeking U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval of a settlement that ends months of legal fighting with Hecker over his debts and assets. Hecker's attorney estimates the debt now stands at $400 million because some assets have been disposed.

If approved as expected, the settlement means that Hecker will carry massive debt for the rest of his life. As part of the deal, Hecker's girlfriend gets to keep the $30,000 dog he gave her as a gift.

Hecker's bankruptcy attorney, Bill Skolnick, said the proposed settlement was not Hecker's idea, but he accepted it so he could focus on his criminal case. Hecker, 57, who once owned 26 auto dealerships and other businesses, is facing 25 federal counts of wire fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud. He has pleaded not guilty and lives at his Medina home under nightly electronic curfew while awaiting trial.

The criminal case could take a major turn on Monday. Hecker had retained two leading criminal defense attorneys, but Bill Mauzy and Marsh Halberg are asking a federal judge to let them quit because Hecker has no money to pay fees. Hecker could end up with a federal public defender.

The deal to end Hecker's bankruptcy battle was signed by his attorney Tuesday, the same day a federal grand jury slapped him with additional fraud charges. Seaver signed it late Thursday and filed the court motion Friday morning. A hearing is scheduled for April 7 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel.